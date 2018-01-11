'Uchu Sentai Kyuranger' Episode 45 Spoilers: Rangers to Battle Don Armage and Dr. Anton's New Threat

TV Asahi’s Official Uchu Sentai Kyuranger Page Promotional image for the Japanese live-action special effects series, “Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger),” the 41st entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

The Japanese live-action special effects series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger)," is nearing its end, and things are only going to become even more intense from here on out.

As the synopsis for the upcoming 45th episode reveals, Don Armage's identity may be Quervo (Daisuke Namikawa), a warrior from the Karasu System and best friend to Tsurugi (Keisuke Minami) who was supposed to have already died.

But Quervo only lives due to the fact that the villainous Don Armage has been possessing his body all this time. The truth of it will shock Tsurugi and the rest of the Kyurangers.

However, they will be left with very little time to mourn as Don Armage reveals his plan of creating yet another bomb out of a dark Planetium in order to destroy the entire universe. Moreover, the Kyurangers are forced to rush back to Earth after they find out about Jark Matter's scientist, Dr. Anton's (voice: Tsuyoshi Ujiki) own attempts at threatening the Earth.

Too many planets have already been destroyed, and Earth, Kyurangers current fortress and a planet that has become precious to them, is one that they are more than determined to protect at all costs.

What new threat is Dr. Anton planning now? And will Tsurugi ever be able to take his friend's body back from Don Armage?

TV Asahi's synopsis for the episode titled "Tsurugi's Life and Earth's Crisis" teases a look into Tsurugi and Quervo's past, as he fights against Don Armage to retrieve both his friend's body and identity.

With two ongoing conflicts happening at the same time, can the Kyurangers manage to overcome their current battles, or will these be the ones that finally bring them to their knees?

"Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.