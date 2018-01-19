Toei Official Site A screenshot taken from the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, “Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger),” the 41st title in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

The 12 ultimate saviors have now gathered on Earth to finish their long-standing battle against Don Armage (voiced by Daisuke Namikawa) as the Japanese live-action special effects series "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" nears its end.

After it was revealed that Don Armage has taken possession of the dying body of Quervo, Tsurugi Ohtori's (Keisuke Minami) best friend from the Karasu System, the villainous Shogun of the Jark Matter Space Shogunate has also made his ultimate plan known; that is, using the Dark Planetium he plans on harvesting from Earth to destroy the entire universe.

The Kyurangers, headed by Lucky (Takumi Kizu), a.k.a. Shishi Red, have made a determined decision to return to Earth, a planet that has become precious to all of them, to protect it and thereby ending Don Armage's destructive plans once and for all.

According to the synopsis for the next episode, titled "Between Hope and Despair," the giant Moraimars that are still installed on Earth will start to move and convert Earth's Planetium into Dark Planetium, while Giant Moraimars stand guard over these towers, hence creating an even more formidable Jark Matter army.

In order to stop this, the Kyurangers will be heading towards these Giant Moraimars to finally settle their fight. Moreover, Tsurugi will ask Lucky to lead, to which Lucky replies if Tsurugi will still be around after the battle is over.

Additionally, the synopsis posted on TV Asahi's page reveals that Don Armage will attempt to confine Lucky to the World of Despair in order to force his toughest opponent to give up. What will the ultimate outcome of this upcoming final battle be? Will the Kyurangers be able to give humanity hope, or will they end up being defeated by their own personal despairs?

"Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.