'Uchu Sentai Kyuranger' Episode 47 Spoilers: Can the Saviors Match Up to Don Armage's New Form?

Toei Official Site Screenshot of the titular squad from the Japanese special effects live-action series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger)."

Now that Don Armage has achieved his original plan towards domination, Lucky (Takumi Kizu) and his crew find themselves saddled with a difficult decision to make on the next episode of the Japanese special effects live-action series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger."

The previous episode saw the Kyuranger lose two members of their team. Although they managed to defeat Don Armage by foiling his plan and putting an end to his possession of Quervo's body, the ultimate villain pulled a fast one on them by taking possession of his one true target: Tsurugi Ohtori (Keisuke Minami).

As it turns out, Quervo was just a temporary vessel, and all along, Don Armage has been after Tsurugi and his Houou Kyutama's immortality. Moreover, Commander Shou Ronpo has also just lost his life in a bid to protect the saviors from the newly powered-up Don Armage's initial attack.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Savior's Promise," reveals that the Kyurangers will need to make an important decision. While hurting their friend, Tsurugi, is the last thing on their minds, this also seems to be the only way to defeat Don Armage once and for all.

Lucky will also be plagued with doubt over his decision not to honor his promise to Tsurugi to destroy Don Armage when it mattered the most, thereby leading to their enemy gaining Tsurugi's powers and the death of their commander.

Then again, is it really too late to make good on this promise? Lucky will seek advice and insights from the rest of his crew and tells them that if they're willing to fight with him to the very end, then they should all meet on the bridge the next day.

The squad members will be spending an entire night in indecision. After all, it's not every day that they are tasked with the difficult job of ending a friend's life. Will they be able to figure out another way, or will Tsurugi's death be their one and only option?

"Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.