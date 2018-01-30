Toei Official Site Screenshot of the titular squad from the Japanese special effects live-action series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger)."

An audio drama CD has just been released featuring some of the characters from the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger."

According to the Tokusatsu Network, the audio drama will be about how the reunited members of Kyurangers will save the day for Spada's younger sister and the upcoming play that she's about to participate in.

It's been a while since Spada, Lucky, Naga, Raptor, and Shou have seen each other, but they have decided to reunite and head to Planet Wig to provide support for Spada's younger sister, who is about to star in a play. But it seems that trouble really does follow the Saviors when upon arriving they find out that an art-hating villain named Daikan Chuenshachu has been kidnapping all the artists on the planet.

Lucky and his crew will then decide to pose as artists in order to stop Daikan's evil plans on its track. Will they succeed and give Spada's sister a chance to ultimately show them her acting chops on stage?

The audio drama will feature the voices of Takumi Kizu as Lucky, Taiki Yamazaki as Naga, Tetsuji Sakakibara as Spada, M * A * O as Raptor, Hiroshi Kamiya as Shou, and Tatsuhi Suzuki as the villainous Daikan. The script for the audio CD has been written by Kento Shimoyama.

The CD was released on Friday, Jan. 26, and is currently listed at ¥3240 on the Animate Online Shop.

On the other hand, the "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" live-action television series will be airing its 48th and final episode on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time Block.

The final episode, titled "Echo of the Universe! Alright, Lucky," will feature the appearance of the 12 Ultimate Saviors as they battle the now seemingly invincible Don Armage for the last time. Will Lucky be able to lead his team to a miraculous victory?