'Uchu Sentai Kyuranger vs Space Squad' Project Announced to Be First V-Cinext Offering

Toei Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming feature-length crossover, “Uchu Sentai Kyuranger vs Space Squad,” which will feature the 12 saviors of the recently concluded “Kyuranger” together with Geki Jumonji, a.k.a. Space Sheriff Gavan, and Shu Karasuma, a.k.a. Space Sheriff Shaider.

The 12 saviors' fight against Don Armage has already ended, and the universe is once again at peace. However, a brand new challenge seems to be awaiting them in an upcoming feature-length crossover film with the V-Cinema franchise, "Space Squad."

An official announcement has been made regarding the aforementioned project via a press release shared by Toei, as reported by The Tokusatsu Network. The upcoming film — which, at the moment, is simply titled "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger vs Space Squad" — is expected to feature the 12 saviors from the recently concluded "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" series. Alongside these saviors, Space Sheriffs Gavan, a.k.a. Geki Jumonji, and Shaider, a.k.a. Shu Karasuma will also be featured.

The film is written by Nobuhiro Mouri, who has previously served as the main writer for "Kyuranger" and who will be directed by Koichi Sakamoto. It will be part of V-Cinext, which is described as the evolutionary form of Toei's direct-to-video industry, V-Cinema.

As part of V-Cinext, the upcoming crossover will not only be released on Blu-ray and DVD, but it may also be shown in limited theater screenings with the aim of reaching a wider audience.

The first time the Kyurangers' universe crossed paths with the Space Squad, which consists of galactic saviors from across Toei's vast array of transforming heroes, was in 18th episode of "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger." In this episode, the saviors were sucked into an alternate universe, where they met Gavan Type-G as well as the members of Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger. It also served as a launching pad for the first "Space Squad" film that was released within the same week.

"Uchu Sentai Kyuranger vs Space Squad" will be released on home video on Aug. 8, with a planned limited theatrical screening sometime in June.

In the meantime, the new "Super Sentai" series, "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger" will be taking over the slot vacated by "Kyuranger" on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.