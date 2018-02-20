UEFA Champions League 2018 News: Chelsea on the Run for Victory?

Reuters/Susana Vera Chelsea is on the run for the victory over the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Chelsea is taking on Barcelona in the last-16 of the competition for Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea will be hosting Barcelona for their next three games before facing Manchester United and Manchester City. According to ESPN, Chelsea fans have been concerned about the team's "lack of fight."

But, the fans have also pointed out that Barcelona player Lionel Messi has not yet scored against Chelsea in five games. The player, who has been regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, is reportedly trying to form his career again, according to SkySports.

Antonio Conte, head coach of Premier League club Chelsea, has also reportedly said that Barcelona "struggle without the ball." SkySports interpreted this as Chelsea having to improve their tactics as they attack Barcelona when their opponent has the possession. But, the Barcelona team is known to defend very well.

According to the Live Soccer website, the Chelsea versus Barcelona match will be streamed on Feb. 20 at 7:45 PM GMT on beInSports 1, Sport 24, and Radio Barca. The live audio commentary can also be streamed through the UEFA Champions League App.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United continues to the first leg of the round of 16 at Sevilla. Premier League club Manchester United football manager Jose Mourinho is headed for his third Champions League victory if ever his team succeeds for this year's league. Mourinho has won the Champions League trophy twice — the first time was at Porto in 2004, while the second time was at Inter Milan in 2010.

The Sevilla versus Manchester United will be broadcasted live on Feb. 21 at 7:45 PM GMT on MUTV Online, beIN Sports 1, and Sport 24. It may also be streamed through the MUTV App and the UEFA Champions League App, according to the Live Soccer website.