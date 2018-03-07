UEFA Champions League 2018 PSG Vs Real Madrid: Unai Emery Gets The Axe After Last 16 Loss

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery after the match at Parc des Princes, Paris, France last March 6, 2018

Following the devastating loss of Paris St-Germain to Real Madrid that marked the end of their journey at the Champion's League, so much criticism is hurled at coach Unai Emery.

One of the people frustrated by the decisions he made is Julian Draxler, who felt that it was "insensitive" for the coach not to bring him in after Edinson Cavani's feat that closed the gap between the two teams early in the match.

"The goal for 1-1 went in but it did not change anything for us. I felt we needed to keep pressing and playing offensively," Draxler said as per Goal.com.

"We lost a man, and even though we got it to 1-1 the whole stadium knew the game would not turn around because we didn't have the intensity on the pitch. Real Madrid played it out confidently and were not nervous at all," he went on to say.

Draxler believes that Emery should have developed a more gung-ho approach and should have focused on putting pressure on Real Madrid when the team was two points ahead.

"We needed to put pressure on the opponents right from the start. We didn't do that so we deserved to be eliminated," the German winger added.

PSG's latest loss happens to be the second one they exit at the last 16 stage, and this appears to have drawn the last straw as Emery will reportedly no longer be leading the club next season, according to Telegraph.

The publication also quoted midfielder Adrien Rabiot apologizing to fans for failing to snag the victory. To add insult to injury, Neymar, whose absence, without a doubt, made it difficult for the PSG to secure the win, reportedly wants to leave the club.

However, PSG says that there is no truth in those reports, and that the same can be said with the rumors about their interest in Jose Mourinho.

For now, it looks like PSG will have to wait for another year for their first Champions League. As for Real Madrid, whose win was sealed by Cristiano Ronaldo, they are now one step closer to their first European Cup since the 1970s.