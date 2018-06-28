UFC Rumors: Latest Signs Are Pointing to an Eventual Conor McGregor–Khabib Nurmagomedov Clash

Wikimedia Commons/Andrius Petrucenia Conor McGregor during the UFC 189 world tour in 2015

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are two of best fighters in the world, but up to this point, their paths have not crossed in combat.

That could change soon, however.

For a while there, it seemed like the Nurmagomedov–McGregor clash that so many mixed martial arts fans have been clamoring for was never going to be made due in part to the former being more interested in a superfight of sorts with the legendary Georges St-Pierre and the latter having legal issues to work out.

Recently though, things have begun to change, and it now seems that the fight between the two top lightweights is on.

Speaking recently to TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, commented on the developments regarding the possible title fight. According to Abdelaziz, McGregor is "running out of money" and that has supposedly caused him to accept the fight with Nurmagomedov.

Abdelaziz added that Nurmagomedov still has a desire to fight St-Pierre, but he will also take on McGregor if that's what the fans want.

It's not just the fans that want this fight, as even the higher-ups at the UFC seem to be very interested in making it happen.

Abdelaziz mentioned that UFC president Dana White wants the fight to take place, and back in May, White himself said that he could see that happening while speaking to ESPN.

A fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor presents all kinds of intrigue, particularly with regards to how their styles could mesh.

Nurmagomedov is a relentless wrestler who has shown an ability to dominate anyone who steps into the Octagon with him, while McGregor is an exceptional striker who has knocked out many foes with precise punches and kicks.

Unfortunately for fight fans, there is still no set date for when the Nurmagomedov-McGregor match will happen, but even just learning that it is close to being a done deal has to get them excited.