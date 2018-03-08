'Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3' Rumors: Is the Fighting Game Set To Become a Nintendo Switch Title?

Video that recently surfaced online seems to show the fighting game being played on the Switch

Capcom Could 'Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3' be released for another platform?

An interesting rumor surfaced online recently, and it is one related to "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3."

According to this report from TheNerdMag, a video that popped up on 4chan showed some offscreen gameplay of the aforementioned fighting title and the most interesting part is that it was seemingly being played on the Nintendo Switch.

Just as a reminder, the game is available on the PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS Vita, PS4 and Xbox, One but crucially, not the Switch.

The original video appears to have been taken down, but the folks at Nintendo Life have managed to capture it.

The video showed the player moving back and forth between some screens before entering a Training mode match, and all the while, the button prompts that appear onscreen correspond to Switch buttons.

Arguably the most interesting part of the video is its ending, as the player goes back to the home screen of the Switch after exiting the Training mode match.

So, is the video a sign that "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3" will soon bring its frenetic brand of brawling to Nintendo's latest platform?

Well, not everyone is convinced of that at the moment.

Over on Reddit, more than a few gamers have expressed their skepticism over the contents of the aforementioned video. Redditor "tbritoamorim" specifically points to the home screen as the thing that gives away that the footage has been faked.

It is unclear how the footage could have been fabricated, but given that the game is currently available on the PC, someone with technical knowhow likely could have come up with something similar.

Notably, the people over at Capcom are seemingly trying to establish a foothold on the Switch using fighting games, specifically "Street Fighter" games.

Even if "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3" is not coming out for the Switch anytime soon, maybe there is a chance that will still happen eventually.