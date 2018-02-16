Ultimate Performance Mode to Be Added to Windows 10 for Professional Use

Microsoft is finding ways to cater to professional creators, as the company recognizes how the pros use their workstations differently than what Windows 10, as a general-purpose operating system, is mostly designed for. Their answer looks to be the new "Ultimate Performance" mode that just came out in the latest Windows 10 preview build.

The new mode is just one of several new features that Microsoft is trying out in their new preview builds, with the Ultimate Performance Mode making its way into Redstone 4 and Redstone 5 for initial testing. Redstone 4 is what Microsoft calls the upcoming update for Windows 10 that's coming out very soon, while Redstone 5 is the one due to come out later this year as Tech Radar noted.

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton A display for the Windows 10 operating system is seen in a store window of the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, U.S.

Ultimate Performance mode looks to be similar to one of the Power Modes that Windows 10 already has for letting users get the right balance between performance, battery life and perhaps fan noise.

This mode, however, is not just designed to draw out the maximum performance out of a computer's components, but also to reduce the "micro-latencies" introduced whenever a PC tries to balance performance requirements and power draw.

As such, it will "consume more power than the default balanced plan," and Microsoft currently has the power policy set to be unavailable for battery-powered computers, as the company explained in their blog update.

Laptops can still use the mode, though, as long as they are not running on battery power and that Windows 10 recognizes them as plugged into an active power outlet.

This mode could see some use from professionals that need to wring out every drop of performance from their PCs, whether they're creating 3D models or rendering high-resolution videos.