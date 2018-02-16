Tsuburaya Productions Official Site Screenshot from the upcoming live-action special effects film, "Gekijouban Ultraman Jiido Tsunagu ze! Negai!! (Ultraman Geed the Movie – Connect the Wishes!)," featuring Jugglus Juggler, Ultraman Orb, Ultraman Geed, and Ultraman Zero.Beyond.

A long version trailer has been released for the upcoming live-action special effects film, "Gekijouban Ultraman Jiido Tsunagu ze! Negai!! (Ultraman Geed the Movie – Connect the Wishes!)"

The 100-second video, which is currently streaming on Tsuburaya's official YouTube channel, previews the movie theme song titled "Kizuna ∞ Infinity (Bonds ∞ Infinity)" performed by popular Japanese R&B and pop singer May J. It also gives fans their first look at Ultraman Geed's ultimate form.

YouTube/Tsuburaya Prod. Official Channel

The upcoming movie tells the story of how the Giant Artificial Brain Gilbaris, who intends to destroy life on Earth, sends the Galactron Army to Okinawa to obtain an item known as the red steel. In line with this, Riku Asakura (Tatsuomi Hamada), a.k.a. Ultraman Geed, gets advised by Jugglus Juggler (Takaya Aoyagi) to go to Okinawa. Jugglus first appeared in "Ultraman Orb" and "Ultraman Orb Chronicle" as Orb's partner turned archenemy turned rival.

Along the way, Riku meets a mysterious woman named Airu Higa (Yuika Motokariya), who will enlist his help on a mission. And as soon as the destructive Galacron Army makes it to Okinawa, Geed will find himself being assisted by Gai Kurenai (Hideo Ishiguro), a.k.a. Ultraman Orb, and Ultraman Zero (voiced by Mamoru Miyano), when his impatience and commitment gets in the way of his duties.

Other cast members include Chihiro Yamamoto as Laiha Toba, Mayu Hasegawa as Moa Aizaki, Yuta Ozawa as Leito Igaguri, Kai Shishido as Buran Saderuna, and Jacki-chan as Alien Jaki "Arlong." Megumi Han will be providing the voice for Alien Pegassa "Pega" and Suzuko Mimori will be voicing RE.M.

"Ultraman Geed the Movie – Connect the Wishes!" premieres on Saturday, March 10 in Japan. It has also been announced that theatergoers can grab limited edition cards for the franchise's Cardass game, "Ultraman Fusion Fights!" featuring Geed and Orb from March 10–23. Additionally, a card featuring Geed and Zero beyond will also be distributed on March 24.