'Ultraman Geed the Movie - Connect the Wishes!' Latest News: Upcoming Tokusatsu Movie Stars Yuika Motokariya in Special Guest Role

Tsuburaya Productions Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming tokusatsu movie, “Gekijōban Ultraman Geed - Tsunagu ze! Negai!! (Ultraman Geed the Movie – Connect the Wishes!),” scheduled to be released in March 2018.

A movie is all set to be released next year as a follow-up to the ongoing tokusatsu series, "Ultraman Geed," and details about its official title, release date, as well as shooting location have been revealed.

The official title of the upcoming movie is "Gekijōban Ultraman Geed – Tsunagu ze! Negai!! (Ultraman Geed the Movie – Connect the Wishes!)," and it will be set in Okinawa, where actress Yuika Motokariya is set to play a special guest role.

Motokariya, plays the role of Airu Higa, a tour guide with extensive knowledge of Okinawan customs and traditions. However, Airu is really more than what she seems, since she's the last surviving Kushian — that is, a race of aliens who have been living on earth since the ancient times.

And in order to protect the Earth from a new incoming threat, Airu will be enlisting the help of Ultraman Geed in order to uphold the legacy of her race.

This will be Motokariya's first role in a tokusatsu movie, and upon being cast in the role, she commented that she was surprised for being chosen to star in an "Ultraman" movie, but she said she is also "very happy and honored." She also shared that she felt strange having to fight monsters she couldn't see, but did her best to move and act accordingly.

The movie will be directed by Koichi Sakamoto, with Otsuichi taking charge of series composition.

"Ultraman Geed the Movie – Connect the Wishes!" is scheduled to be released next year in Japan on March 10. May J is performing the movie's theme song.

The "Ultraman Geed" series launched this year in July and has since aired 21 of its 25-episode run. It is the 29th entry in Tsuburaya Productions' popular "Ultra" franchise, and it currently airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo.

Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official TV Tokyo page. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.