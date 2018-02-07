Uma Thurman Forgives Quentin Tarantino But Not Harvey Weinstein

Reuters/ Regis Duvignau Director Quentin Tarantino and actress Uma Thurman at the screening for "Sils Maria" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes

After her big revelation about the abuse she had to endure in Hollywood, actress Uma Thurman has forgiven one of her perpetrators. Academy Award winning Director Quentin Tarantino is once again on good terms with the actress after taking responsibility for his previous actions that has caused Thurman permanent injuries.

Thurman posted the video on Instagram of her suffering serious injuries after a stunt attempt went south. The clip was shot during the production of the crime film "Kill Bill: Volume 1" in which Tarantino forces Thurman to do the dangerous stunt on her own.

"The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. I do not believe with malicious intent," Thurman wrote. "Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day."

Thurman then came to Tarantino's aide who is facing backlash for his decision to allow the former to do the stunt with lacking safety measures. "He (Quentin Tarantino) also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage," Thurman added on her caption.

During an interview with Deadline, Tarantino said asking Thurman to do the stunt was a big mistake in his life. "It's the biggest regret of my life, getting her to do that stunt," he said. Tarantino also shared how he found the footage after being hidden for almost over 15 years. "We had to go through storage facilities, pulling out boxes. Shannon McIntosh found it. I couldn't believe it. I didn't think we were going to be able to find it. It was clear and it showed the crash and the aftermath. I was very happy to get it to Uma," he added.

With Tarantino on Thurman's good side again, the latter continues to press another abuser of her — disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Going back on Thurman's IG post, she includes a message slamming Weinstein and two more movie executives for concealing the footage of her getting hurt. "THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. For this I hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible," she said.