Uma Thurman Joins Women Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Abuse with Her Own Experience

Reuters/ Gonzalo Fuentes Renowned actress Uma Thurman during the Fashion Week in Paris in 2017

"Kill Bill" star Uma Thurman finally breaks her silence about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Thurman came forward not only as one of Weinstein's victim but also of another.

Thurman joined the number of women accusing Weinstein of immoral and inappropriate behavior in the entertainment industry. The 47-year-old actress shared her bad experience with Weinstein during an interview with The New York Times.

Thurman said Weinstein was one of the executive producers of the crime thriller film series "Kill Bill." She explained that the movie "symbolizes female empowerment. And all these lambs walked into slaughter because they were convinved nobody rises to such a position who would do something illegal to you, but they do."

Thurman narrated Weinstein's attack against her at a hotel in London. "It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me," she said.

The actress said she confronted Weinstein for what he did and threatened to ruin his career if he ever repeated the deed with other women. "If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you," she warned the executive.

Thurman did not just drop accusations against Weinstein but also toward another film veteran. According to Thurman, Academy Award winning director Quentin Tarantino forced her to do a stunt for "Kill Bill: Volume 1" that left her with permanent injuries.

Tarantino pushed Thurman to drive a blue convertible for at least 40 miles per hour with the car in bad shape. Thurman acquired the footage of the crash that was kept from her for many years and shared it to The Times. In the video, Tarantino and other film crew rushed to check if she was okay. Thurman was in pain, and Tarantino gave her a bottle of water while comforting her.