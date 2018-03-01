Uma Thurman News: Wants Harvey Weinstein to be Brought to Justice More Than Anyone

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall before the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 3, 2017.

American actress Uma Thurman recently revealed on a late-night talk show that she wishes for disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein to finally face the music in a courtroom.

The 47-year-old Thurman made an appearance at "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to promote her Broadway play titled "The Parisian Woman." The interview took place last Monday, Feb. 26, wherein she stated that she came forward with her story detailing the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein to the New York Times in order to ensure that the 65-year-old disgraced filmmaker is brought to justice.

Meyers lauded Thurman for her courage to come forward with a full story to the publication.

Thurman stated during the interview that "There is no one I wish to get due process more than him," referring to Weinstein, for all the charges that he is currently facing that all allude to sexual abuse. It is important to note that Thurman did not delve into detail regarding what transpired between her and Weinstein during the interview.

As reported by People, the disgraced producer's camp denies all the allegations that Thurman had made to the New York Times, stating that Weinstein did not assault the actress but simply made an "awkward pass" after the actress allegedly sent flirtatious signals toward him 25 years ago in the sauna of the Savoy Hotel in London.

Additionally, Weinstein's spokesperson claims that the producer was shocked to find out about the release of Thurman's story, since he considers her to be both a colleague and a close friend.

Thurman spared no details as to what had transpired 25 years ago, stating that Weinstein attempted to "expose himself" to her, pushed her down, and physically forced himself upon her. However, she also stated that he did not give his full effort to physically assault her, and she was able to break free after some time.