'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Air Date, Plot, Cast News: What's Ahead for Ellie Kemper Starrer?

The fourth season of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" received a renewal from Netflix in June. Since the announcement, however, it's been quiet on the New York set of the comedy series.

There hasn't been any news or updates about the upcoming season in recent months as Daily Dot observed. Production on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" was abuzz around February last season and it looks like season 4 will follow the same filming calendar.

What's certain for now is the confirmation of the show's renewal and the return of series regulars like Ellie Kemper (Kimmy), Tituss Burgess (Titus Andromedon), Carol Kane (Lillian Kaushtupper) and Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline White). Guest cast announcements should be in the news once production officially begins.

Will season 4, however, be the show's final year? Indiewire suggested that it might be time to wrap up "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" since the character resolved in the earlier seasons that she will remain optimistic no matter what life throws at her. Apparently, there's not much the show can go creatively beyond this anymore.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 ended with Kimmy landing a job at a friend's startup company but this wasn't what she originally set out to do. Will Kimmy's new job challenge her and continue to become a catharsis for her growth?

New clips from the show won't likely be teased until spring 2018. Speculations are that season 4 might arrive on the streaming platform in the late summer.

Meanwhile, the cast remain busy with other projects. Kemper appeared in a skit on Conan O'Brien's late night show on TBS. The actress dished gossip in the segment that was inspired by Page Six. Burgess, on the other hand, is planning a return to his theater roots via "The Preacher's Wife," the stage play he's producing. The production will have a reading with the cast on Dec. 11 in New York.

Seasons 1 to 3 of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" remain streaming on Netflix with 13 episodes each.