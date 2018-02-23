'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Release Date Officially Confirmed; Show to Air in Two Parts

Facebook/UnbreakableKimmySchmidt Netflix renewed "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for season 4 last June.

Fans don't have to worry about waiting any longer since the show "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is officially returning to Netflix.

Netflix has finally confirmed when the fourth season of their hit comedy web series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be released. According to Netflix, the show will return on May 30. However, there is also a catch.

It should be remembered that back when the third season aired on May 19, 2017, all of the season's episodes were released at the same time. But the same cannot be said about season 4. While the show's title may have the word "unbreakable" on it, Netflix has decided that it would be best to break the show's fourth season into two.

With this being said, only the first six episodes will be released when the show returns this coming May. The second half of the season will be released at a later date, and Netflix has yet to confirm a release date.

Furthermore, with this plan put into motion, this means that the latter half of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be eligible for an Emmy since only shows that air episodes before May 31 will be given consideration. It should be remembered that during its first two seasons, the show received 11 Emmy nominations, two of which were for "Outstanding Comedy Series."

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" follows the story of Kimmy, played by Ellie Camper, who has recently found freedom after living 15 years with an underground cult. She then decides to move to the Big Apple, becoming one of its bubbliest citizens, and ends up meeting her roommate Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) and her boss Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski).

Just recently, E! News reported that the show has officially begun filming its fourth season in New York, a year after they wrapped up filming for their third season. "We finished filming season three a year ago...we are thrilled to go back tomorrow," Jane Krakowski revealed. "I also have really good news about our show. Because it's been so long, we're going release the first six episodes on May 30th. We're going to shoot them and get them out as quickly as possible so we don't have to make our fans and audiences wait so long," she added.