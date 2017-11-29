'Uncharted' Live-Action Movie Cast News: Tom Holland Teases Preparations as Nathan Drake

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Tom Holland is apparently preparing to play another iconic fan favorite. He's teasing that he will soon work on the live-action movie "Uncharted" as Nathan Drake.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Tom Holland is rumored to be attached to the "Uncharted" live-action movie.

Holland reportedly posted a video on his Instagram that alluded to his new role. It showed the actor playing an "Uncharted" video game and he captioned the image "for research purposes." The video, however, no longer existed in the actor's timeline but one fan managed to capture it before it got deleted.

It's assumed that the "Uncharted" live-action movie will begin filming with Holland in 2018. Only, Sony hasn't made any official announcements about the cast except to confirm that Shawn Levy ("Stranger Things") will helm the movie.

Stars like Nathan Fillion ("Castle") and Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") were also rumored for the role since Drake is technically in his late 30s in the video game series. Holland's name surfaced for the project since the summer when reports stated that the "Unchartered" live-action film will likely be an origin story or a prequel to the video game series that will feature a younger version of the treasure hunter.

"Uncharted" is a PlayStation exclusive video game that rose in popularity in 2007. It belongs to the action-adventure single-player shooter genre. It centers on the adventures of Drake, whose characterization could be comparable to Indiana Jones.

The film version initially saw development in 2009. Since then, several writers and directors have taken their shot at putting the story together in pre-production before Sony finally settled with Levy and writer Joe Carnahan.

Meanwhile, Holland has a full schedule for the next two years. He's in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4," as well as the sequel to "Spider-Man." Outside of the superhero franchise, the young star will also be in "Chaos Walking" with Daisy Ridley ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Mads Mikkelsen ("Hannibal").