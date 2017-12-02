'Uncharted' Movie Rumors: Tom Holland is Nathan Drake

Facebook/Spider-Man Rumors claim that "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland has bagged the role of Nathan Drake in the planned live-action movie adaptation of the game "Uncharted."

While an official announcement is yet to be made, it is speculated that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor Tom Holland is playing the role of Nathan Drake in Sony's live-action movie adaptation of the game "Uncharted."

In an Instagram video earlier this week, Holland posted a snippet of "Uncharted," and captioned his post with the words "For research purposes." Although the "Spider-Man" actor eventually took down the post, somebody was able to record it on video.

Because of Holland's post, rumors claiming that he has bagged the lead role in the long-announced "Uncharted" movie began circulating online. As to why the actor took down his Instagram post, some suspect it is because Sony has not yet made an official announcement that he will headline the movie.

Although it remains unclear whether Holland has, indeed, bagged the role of Nathan Drake, many believe that he has already been locked into the role. After all, this is not the first time for time for the actor to leak information on a project he is working on. In fact, Marvel Studios only gave him pages of the script for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" as the studio fears that he may leak some spoilers.

To recall talks about a live-action movie adaptation of "Uncharted" was first announced in 2009. While there had been producers, writers, and actors attached to the project, they eventually withdrew from the movie due to other commitments, causing the project to stagnate.

Prior to Holland, Chris Pratt and Nathan Fillion were also rumored to headline the movie. However, as rumors also claim that Holland is set to start shooting for the movie next year, it seems that "Uncharted" is destined for the actor.

To the uninitiated, "Uncharted" is a treasure hunter named Nathan Drake who ventures into exotic places across the world to unravel historical mysteries. The video game was produced by Naughty Dog and released in 2007.

"Stranger Things" producer Shawn Levy is slated to direct the movie adaptation of "Uncharted," which is suspected to arrive in 2019.