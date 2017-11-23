'Uncharted' News: Franchise Marks 10-Year Anniversary

Facebook/naughtydog Promo photo for 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy'

Recently, the "Uncharted" franchise reached its 10-year milestone.

The "Uncharted" series is one of the most successful PlayStation-only video games developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony. Last Sunday, Nov. 19, marked the 10-year anniversary of the franchise.

"At the time, we knew it was the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the studio's history, but never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that it would be the first step in an adventure that would span five games across two console generations during the last decade," Naughty Dog president Evan Wells said in a statement.

To celebrate the anniversary with the franchise's fans, Naughty Dog released a special and nostalgic trailer that featured key events in the adventures of Nathan Drake, the series main protagonist, along with other familiar characters who were introduced across game installments.

As expected, the said trailer started with a scene from the first-ever game released from the franchise, "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune." Thrilling snippets were then shown of the dangers the characters encountered from the first game up to the most recent released, "The Lost Legacy."

Familiar characters such as Victor Sullivan, Elena Fisher, Chloe Frazer and more were also seen in the "10 Years of UNCHARTED" trailer.

Naughty Dog and Sony also offered freebies to celebrate the anniversary. Unfortunately, the free 10th Anniversary pack that had "Uncharted" themes and avatars was only offered for a very limited time. Players, however, can still catch the discounted offer of "The Lost Legacy" at the PlayStation Store until 12 a.m. of Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, Wells also announced: "We'll wrap up the Uncharted 10th Anniversary celebrations at PlayStation Experience with event activities, including a special retrospective panel featuring members of the cast of Uncharted and a show floor puzzle room experience set in a life-sized recreation of Nate's Attic."

PlayStation Experience is set to take place on Dec. 9-10 at the Anaheim Convention Center.