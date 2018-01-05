'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Creative Director Shaun Escayg Leaves Naughty Dog

Facebook/naughtydog Promo photo for 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy'

After seven years of working with Naughty Dog, Shaun Escayg, the creative director of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is leaving the studio. Escayg announced his departure on Twitter saying that he will miss "all his dogs."

"Seven years ago I joined the talented team at @Naughty_Dog on a project still in its infancy, The Last Of Us," Escayg wrote. "Well, the rest is history. Left Behind, Uncharted 4 were fleeting and Uncharted The Lost Legacy pushed my creative growth even further – I will miss all my dogs."

Prior to his departure, Escayg joined the "Last of Us" team in the middle of the game's development. He worked on "The Last of Us" and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" before taking a lead role in the development of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." Before that, he also served as an animator and animation supervisor at Blur Studio and ILM.

Escayg didn't reveal much regarding where he will go after this, however, his recent post on Instagram does offer strong hints about his plans. In his post, he wrote that he is going on "new adventures" in 2018 along with an image of the Avengers logo which could mean that he's moving over to Crystal Dynamics or Eidos Montreal to work on one of The Avengers Project games.

The "Uncharted" franchise recently surpassed 41 million in sales worldwide since its release back in November of 2007. This was announced by Naughty Dog during last month's PlayStation Experience confirming the series has sold 41.7 million units.

The figure presumably includes all four numbered titles, this year's standalone expansion, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," as well as the remastered "The Nathan Drake Collection," and "Uncharted: The Golden Abyss for the PlayStation Vita." The last main release, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," has surpassed 10 million copies last year.