Unique Mother's Day Gift Ideas for 2018

Wikimedia Commons/Mohammad Ali Marizad A woman writes the name of Fatimah during a ceremony for Mother's Day in Milad Tower.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and for busy husbands and kids, there is no better time than to plan the best gift for her than now.

The occasion, which falls on May 13, Sunday, this year, is expected to lure family members out of their spring-induced hiatus to find the perfect present for the woman of the house. For those who give gifts annually, finding a unique one may prove to be difficult. Fortunately, Esquire has listed down some the not-so-usual gift ideas, especially if the price will not be an issue. There are also those that will not break the bank.

Gifts Ideas over $100

Stellé Audio Pillar with Amazon Alexa

For moms who like listening to their favorite playlists while pottering around the house, investing on a good speaker is the best way to go. Amazon Alexa's Stellé Audio Pillar looks and sounds beautiful, with its clean design that will blend in nicely with the fixtures at home. It is priced at $299 at neimanmarcus.com.

Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle

Sporty moms will get a kick out of cruising around the neighborhood with a bike that will burn fats just right while sculpting the glutes, hip flexors and leg muscles. Firmstrong's Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle is priced at $200 and can be ordered from Amazon.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

One cannot go wrong with gifting an efficient hair dryer. Dyson has released a one of a kind contraption that uses high-velocity airflow to keep a mom's tresses sleek and dry without frying it. Best Buy offers one at $400. It even comes in three color combinations — nickel/pink, nickel/purple and nickel/red.

Arlo Skye x Sight Unseen Carry-On

For the jet-setter moms, a lightweight, chic carry-on is a good gift. Arlo Skye's team up with the designers behind Sight Unseen has released a new compact luggage, complete with phone charger and combination locks. It is available at arloskye.com for $450.

Gift Ideas Below $100

Brumi Pour Over and Cold Brew To-Go Bottle

The family can give moms their daily dose of caffeine using Brumi's Pour Over and Cold Brew To-Go Bottle. It is portable and efficient at $39. One can buy it on food52.com

Tile Pro Smart Tracker

For moms who frequently misplace their keys, Tile Pro's Smart Tracker is the answer. The GPS-enabled device can track down missing items easily through sound emission. Its 1.5 x 1.5-inch dimensions can perfectly fit inside a small purse. It is even cute enough to use as a keychain. The tracker is available at bestbuy.com for $35.

Petite Purple Speckled Orchid

Families can help moms decorate their tables at work by gifting them a beautiful orchid plant. Amazon has a new plant store that offers a bunch of sweet blooms. Hallmark's $35 Petite Purple Speckled Orchid comes in pretty 6- to10-inch tall, 2.5-inch wide flowers nestled in a 2.5-inch pink-colored ceramic container.

Bathtub Caddy

For moms who love nothing than destress from a day's work via a lovely bath while sipping wine, a bathtub caddy will be a nice surprise. It is made of bamboo with extendable metal arms that can fit any tub. The caddy has space for a wine glass and a book or iPad. At $40, it is quite a steal.