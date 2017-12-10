Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime Promo image for Lifetime's "UnReal"

"UnREAL" season 3 is set to arrive in February, and first look photos for the season show Rachel (Shiri Appleby) cozying up with her new suitor. In a recent interview, actress Caitlin Fitzgerald teased that the series will return with a new suitor and "26 really lovely men," and that one of them will be the apple of Rachel's eye.

The new photos hint how the change in the format of "Everlasting" will cause everything else to change in the show. Unlike in the previous seasons where Rachel and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) were easily able to control the show's lead, this time, the men are giving them a hard time. The photos also hint that as the two struggle with running the show, Serena (Fitzgerald) will take over.

New reports suggest that with Serena taking over, Rachel will find herself being attracted to one of the 26 men. Rumor has it that it's Australian Peace Corps suitor August (Adam Demos).

Meanwhile, "UnREAL" season 3 has yet to arrive but casting reports about the far-off season 4 are already around. Earlier this week, Lifetime confirmed that Breeda Wool, who previously played Faith in the show, will be back to reprise her role in season 4.

In season 1, Faith was portrayed as the withdrawn and lesbian Christian contestant on "Everlasting." After revealing her sexual identity in the first season of the show, she and her girlfriend Amy starred in a 10-episode web series this year.

Prior to Lifetime's announcement, Appleby already hinted that Wool will be back in the show when her Instagram story showed herself on the set of the "show within a show," with Wool in the background.

"UnREAL" season 3 will premiere on Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime. Back in July, the network also confirmed that the series will still be back for an eight-episode fourth season.