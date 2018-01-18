'UnReal' Season 3 News: EP Stacy Rukeyser Shares Teasers on Upcoming Installment

(Photo: Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime) Promo image for "UnREAL" season 3.

Things will get more tense for Rachel (Shiri Appleby) when "UnReal" season 3 returns next month.

Season 2 wrapped up in 2016 with Rachel confessing all her lies to Jeremy (Josh Kelly). She knew that the consequences of her actions are catching up to her, and she will go down with "Everlasting" soon. Coleman (Michael Rady) was about to expose the show but he got involved in a serious car accident and died.

In a recent interview with Variety, executive producer Stacy Rukeyser hinted at the possibility of Rachel confessing to her part in the tragic accident orchestrated by Jeremy in season 2. "We deliberately left it open for the audience to make up their minds about, but I believe, and she will tell Dr. Simon (Brandon Jay McLaren) later in the season, that she knew he would do something," said the EP.

While working on the new season of "Everlasting," Rachel will continue to struggle with keeping her secrets. Aside from the Rachel-Jeremy angle, Rukeyser said season 3 will also touch on "what is it to be a woman today and how are we supposed to be."

Season 3 will follow a new season of the pseudo-reality dating show, "Everlasting," as it features a female suitor aka "suitress" for the first time. "Masters of Sex" actress Caitlin FitzGerald is on board the series as Serena, a single and successful businesswoman. She is a Silicon Valley mogul who doesn't seem too interested to play along with Rachel and Quinn's (Constance Zimmer) games.

As previously revealed in the trailer, Serena will give producers Quinn and Rachel a run for their money, while offering "golven television" moments viewers will surely enjoy. Another addition to the show is "Graceland" star Brandon Jay McLaren as "Everlasting's" new on-set psychologist.

"UnReal" season 3 premieres Monday, Feb. 26, at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.