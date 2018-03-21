'UnREAL' Season 3 News: Will Quinn Shut Down Everlasting?

Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime Promo image for 'UnREAL' season 3

Everlasting is in danger of being put off the air in the next episode of "UnREAL" season 3.

In the promo trailer released by Lifetime, Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) was seen fuming mad after network president Gary (Christopher Cousins) rejected the new show that she pitched with Jay (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman). This prompted her to shut down the ongoing production of Everlasting.

But instead of forcing Gary to reconsider his decision, the network president seemed to get even more infuriated with Quinn's move. This prompted him to declare war on the feisty executive producer.

The synopsis for the episode title "Gestalt" also revealed that Rachel (Shiri Appleby) will continue to deal with her past. According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, she will confront her father Asa (Barclay Hope) after she learned in the previous episode that he knew about the sexual abuse that she experienced when she was younger.

Rachel also tracked down her abuser in the previous episode to confront him about it. But the man refused to take the blame, saying that she was a willing participant in their encounter. However, the man was surprised when he admitted that she lied about her real age during that time.

Speaking with TV Guide, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser said that the writers of the show had a lot of conversations regarding the confrontation scene between Rachel and the man who abused her when she was only 12 years old.

"[Our writing staff] for Season 3, it was five women and three men. And there were a lot of conversations — yes, from the men who were on staff, though not exclusively from the men who were on staff — about who that guy is," she stated.

They deliberated whether Rachel had a hand in the incident because she lied about her age. But the bottom line is, she was still underage when it took place. "What happened to her is very simple in some ways, because she was 12 years old and this is what happened," she also mentioned. "But it's also really complicated in other ways, and that's part of what made it interesting to us," the showrunner went on to say.

The showrunner also revealed that the incident became even more devastating to Rachel when she learned that Asa knew about it shortly after it happened. It was also revealed that she will be consumed with anger after learning about her mother Olive's (Mimi Kuzyk) reaction when she found out about the rape and Olive insisting that she should keep quiet about it to save her reputation.

According to Rukeyser, this will prompt Rachel to step up and rescue her father from her domineering mother. "Because she's Rachel Goldberg and she does get crazy ideas in her head, it becomes a lot about, 'if I can save my father, then maybe that's the way I can save myself.' That she can rescue her father in the way that she was not rescued herself," Rukeyser also explained.

Lifetime will air the next episode of "UnREAL" season 3 on Monday, March 26, at 10 p.m. EDT.