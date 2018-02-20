UnREAL Season 3 Spoilers: Constance Zimmer Teases Quinn's Struggles Next Season

Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime Promo image for 'UnREAL' Season 3

Constance Zimmer teased that a lot of things will change when "UnREAL" returns for season 3.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the actress who portrays the role of executive producer Quinn King in the series revealed that her character will struggle in the beginning of the upcoming season.

"The end of the second season kind of threw her out of whack, falling in love and not being able to have a kid. We do come into this season a little off and how to stumble and not fall, but stumble and build yourself back up," Zimmer stated.

She also said that she had a hard time giving life to Quinn's current state of mind since she has to remain tough despite being vulnerable due to the major life changes that took place in her life.

The actress also mentioned that Quinn will be challenged with the entrance of Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) in the story as the first female suitor of the fictional reality show "Everlasting." According to the actress, Serena will have a major effect in the dynamics between Quinn, the show's producer Rachel (Shiri Appleby), series creator Chet (Craig Bierko), and cameraman/Rachel's ex-boyfriend Jeremy (Josh Kelly).

"It's interesting and then you've got this strong woman coming in who's like, I know exactly what I want and I'm going to go get it. We're saying, OK, well let's direct you, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't," the actress also said.

Meanwhile, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser addressed the criticisms received by the TV series during its second season in an interview with TV Guide.

The former executive producer who took over the showrunner post for season 3 acknowledged that they left a lot of open plots in season 2 because of its very limited time frame. "What I felt about Season 2 was that — you know, look, we took some really big swings in terms of the stories we were telling, but for me there was a lot of plot that happened, and we didn't necessarily have the time or take the time to sit with the effects of what had happened in an emotional or psychological way," Rukeyser stated.

Lifetime will air the premiere episode of "UnREAL" season 3 on Monday, Feb. 26, at 10 p.m. EST.