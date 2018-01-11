'UnREAL' Season 3 Trailer, News: New Everlasting Suitress Not Willing To Conform In The Show's Rules

Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime Promo image for 'UnREAL' season 3

The new "Everlasting" suitress seems to be unwilling to play by the rules based on the trailer for "UnREAL" season 3.

In the first official trailer for the show's upcoming season, the newest lead character in the fictional dating reality show named Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) showed that she will not follow whatever Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) ask her to do.

"From this moment forward, the only rules are the rules that I make" the Silicon Valley mogul-turned-reality show star told Rachel in one of the scenes from the trailer. "I don't trust you as far as I can punt you."

The series' new showrunner Stacy Rukeyser explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Serena already has an impeccable reputation, which means that she does not need the show to gain popularity. "Serena is in that all-too-familiar predicament in which she's doing really well at work and she's rising up the ladder, but the higher up she goes, the harder it is to find a man," Rukeyser said.

But Quinn will do everything to make their new star follow their orders. She was heard telling Rachel in the promo video that she will force her to adhere to their rules using several tricks from her book. Yet the show's producers believe that it will not be that easy. "She's smart, we can't handle her the same way," Rachel stated.

The contestants for the next installment of the reality series-within-a-series include Bart Edwards as Wall Street investment banker named Jasper, who could be a perfect choice for Serena, Alex Hernandez as firefighter and single father named Owen, Adam Demos as surfer August, Alex Sparrow as bad boy ballet dancer Alexi, and Marcus Rosner as rancher Warren.

Lifetime will air the premiere episode of "UnREAL" season 3 on Monday, Feb. 16, at 10 p.m. EDT.