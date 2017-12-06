'UnReal' Season 4 News: Breeda Wool Slated to Return as Faith

(Photo: Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime) Promo image for Lifetime's "UnReal."

"UnReal" has just secured one of its "Everlasting" alumnas for season 4.

Breeda Wool is officially returning for the Lifetime drama's upcoming fourth season, according to reports. The actress is slated to reprise her role as Faith in the still far-off season 4. As fans can recall, Faith is one of the most complicated and interesting "Everlasting" contestants in the story.

She was introduced in season 1 as the Christian, closeted lesbian contestant on the pseudo-reality show competition. In 2017, a 10-episode web series featuring Faith and her girlfriend Amy was also released.

Rumors about Faith's potential return started earlier this week when she was spotted in the background of co-star Shiri Appleby's Instagram story. The lead actress was filming on set when Wool popped up on the clip.

In October, Lifetime unveiled the first full trailer for season 3. Fans were given a first look at the new "suitress" who will be "Everlasting's" new face. Played by "Masters of Sex" alum Caitlin FitzGerald, Serena will be heading to the mansion surrounded by attractive and eager male suitors.

The clip also hints at the tension between Serena and "Everlasting's" queen bees, producers Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby). The duo is shaking things up to gain higher ratings for the dating show.

Joining the show this season as suitors are Bart Edwards ("Fantastic Beast"), Alex Sparrow (Russia's "Bachelor," "Dancing with the Stars"), Alex Hernandez ("Chicago Med") and Adam Demos ("Aboriginal Heart").

Season 3 was originally scheduled to debut in the summer of 2017. However, it went through a series of delays due to some behind-the-scene changes. Season 2 showrunner Carol Barbee exited the series and writer Stacy Rukeyser stepped in to replace her.

"It takes complicated women to make a show about complicated women," Rukeyser previously teased about season 3.

"UnReal" season 3 premieres Monday, Feb. 26, at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime. An exact release date for season 4 has yet to be announced.