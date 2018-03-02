USA Network/Unsolved Marc Rose portrays Tupac in "Unsolved."

The lead cast admit to becoming super fans of Tupac and Biggie in the process playing them as characters in "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Biggie."

Wavvy Jonez and Marc Rose — who portray Biggie and Tupac, respectively — confess that they became big fans of the legendary rappers by playing them as characters, US Weekly confirmed.

Jonez explained that they knew how big their roles were, and that they had to prepare themselves very well.

"These characters weren't characters — they were human and they were here. I often say that greatness can often be imitated but never duplicated, so we just went into it. We researched a lot!" Jonez explained.

Through their preparation, the two confirmed that they are much bigger fans of Tupac and Biggie after researching a lot about their lives.

"We thought we were fans before but through the research we became super-fans!" Rose revealed.

One of the things Jonez admired about Biggie, whose real name is Christopher Wallace, is his close relationship with his mother.

"I loved his relationship with his mother ... to see how they were so connected," the actor said, taking note of Biggie growing up in a single family home with only him and his mom.

Meanwhile, Rose shared that they finally discovered how Tupac and Biggie found inspirations for their songs, which is something he's wanted to know for a long time.

Rose wanted to know why Biggie and Tupac spoke the way they did, or why they were laughing in one of their songs, and how their thought processes ran. Because of their extensive research to play them as characters, they finally discovered the answers to all those questions.

"We got a chance to find what fueled them," Rose confirmed.

"Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G." every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST on USA.