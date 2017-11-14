'Until Dawn' Developer's PSVR Horror Game 'The Inpatient' Delayed To 2018

Supermassive Games via PlayStation Blog Promotional image for "The Inpatient."

"The Inpatient," the upcoming horror title for the PlayStation VR will be delayed to 2018. This is according to Supermassive Games, the developer behind "Until Dawn" from which the game is based upon.

First announced back at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the game was originally slated for a Nov. 21 release date. However, it appears that the launch is being pushed back a little further than expected.

According to a post on its website, Supermassive Games announced that the virtual reality title is now set to be released on Jan. 23, 2018 in North America. This will be followed by the international PSVR release on Jan. 24, 2018.

A psychological horror game, "The Inpatient" steps away from the traditional first-person shooters and action-adventure titles that usually occupy the VR space. The game will be set in the same universe as "Until Dawn" which was released on the PlayStation 4 last year.

Players will be trapped in a mental ward at a place known as the Blackwood Sanatorium back during the 1950s with absolutely no memory of how they got there. Much like "Until Dawn," their decisions and actions as they attempt to rebuild the character's memory will determine the fate of people that you meet as well as the story's ending.

There is more emphasis on exploration of the sanatorium grounds taking advantage of the VR aspects of the game. This is in contrast to its predecessor where players were only able to watch events as they unfolded instead of experiencing them in virtual space.

In addition to "The Inpatient," Supermassive is also set to launch its first-person military shooter "Bravo Team" in 2018. This means that the success of the horror title will also determine what sort of momentum will have in the lead up to the "Bravo Team" March 2018 release date.