Upwards of 6,000 Games Have Already Been Released on Steam This Year

Just as in other forms of entertainment, variety matters in gaming too since players are always looking for new titles to try out. Well, for this year in particular, PC owners have been given plenty of new options already, courtesy of Steam.

Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners and video game industry insider, recently revealed just how many new offerings have been launched via Steam for this current year.

PC players may have already noticed that more new games have been made available in recent months, but they may still be surprised to learn that the current figure for titles released in 2017 tops 6,000.

That number is just through early November, though, so there is a very real chance that the final tally for 2017 could be even more mind-boggling.

Ahmad provided another perspective on the total number of games released on Steam this year and pointed out that the current figure nearly matches the total amount of games launched via the platform between the years 2005 and 2015.

As VG247 noted, the presence of Steam Direct has likely contributed to the uptick of PC games made available this year. An earlier tweet from Ahmad hinted of that as well, with the analyst pointing out back in September that 1,300 games were launched after the debut of Steam Direct.

Notably, there are plenty of PC players out there who are not exactly excited by the idea that so many games have been made available to them this year. The reason for that is because a significant portion of those new games released were perceived to be of questionable quality at best.

While PC players may have more options now thanks to the emergence of a number of new titles on Steam, not all of those may be worth checking out.

More news about games released on Steam should be made available soon.