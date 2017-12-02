Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "UQ Holder!" which is set in the same universe as the 2005 Japanese anime series "Negima! Magister Negi Magi," based on the manga created by Ken Akamtasu.

It may have seemed like Yukihime may be hiding something significant from Touta Konoe, but the 700-year-old vampire has finally come clean on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "UQ Holder!" What other details about Touta's existence are about to be revealed?

Following that fateful encounter with Negi Springfield's holographic image, the previous episode featured a filler narrative wherein Kuromaru, Tokisaka, Kirie Sakurame, and Shinobu Yuuki all expressed their admiration for Touta in their own weird and sometimes hilarious ways.

The highlight of the episode, however, did not come until the final few minutes, when Yukihime showed Touta her true form in order to tell the boy, who has been in her care for years, the truth about Negi and his origin.

As it turned out, Touta did not actually have parents to begin with since he was created from the genetic information of his supposed grandfather, Negi. Moreover, the reason that Yukihime felt it was necessary to cut the holographic communication from Negi was that her old friend has previously been compromised after defeating the so-called Mage of the Beginning, Ialda Baoth, 20 years ago.

Yukihime and Fate are both trying to find a way to free Negi from the clutches of the said mage, but their ways have also put them on opposite sides of the spectrum.

Ialda seems to want to get her hands on Negi's clone, too, and Fate is more than willing to give the boy away in exchange for Negi. However, Yukihime wouldn't have it and is just as determined to find another way to save her friend.

But now that Touta knows the truth as well, how will this change his overall disposition, and how will he choose to save Negi in the end?

The next episode is taking the narrative back to the Mahora Academy, the primary location of the first "Negima!" series,

"UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.