'UQ Holder!' Episode 11 Spoilers: Old and New Collide in Upcoming Tournament Battle

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "UQ Holder!" which is set in the same universe as the 2005 Japanese anime series "Negima! Magister Negi Magi," based on the manga created by Ken Akamtasu.

From one revelation to the next, it seems that Tota Konoe's life has been filled with surprising twist and turns since he left his hometown on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2."

The enigmatic Negi has finally made an appearance, but although he looks and speaks much like his old self, his act could not fool Yukihime, who has known all this time that her old friend has been possessed by a powerful being known as the Mage of the Beginning.

And now that he has come to confront his clone, Tota, at the ongoing Mahora Fighting Tournament, along with some familiar faces from the original "Negima" series, it seems that Yukihime is also just as determined to take him on and protect the boy that she has care for and protected through the years.

An all-out battle is about to break out in the next episode between the old and the new — Negi's team vs. Yukihime's band of immortals. And with a title like "Her Love Story," it looks like Yukihime's old feelings for Negi may also be touched on.

What kind of relationship did she have with Negi? Does she still feel the same about him now, and if so will this feeling get in the way of her mission to protect Tota at all cost? Or has caring for Tota for years made the boy's life more important than any of her past, present, and future feelings for the mere shadow of the man that she once knew?

Moreover, can the UQ Holders possibly hold their own against what looks to be a more powerful team of mages? And now that Tota has come face to face with the man he's always known as his grandfather, will he be able to do something to free Negi from the clutches of the Mage of the Beginning?

"UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.