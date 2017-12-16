'UQ Holder' Episode 12 Spoilers: Final Battle Between Negi and Touta to Commence in Upcoming Finale

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "UQ Holder!" which is set in the same universe as the 2005 Japanese anime series "Negima! Magister Negi Magi," based on the manga created by Ken Akamtasu.

Things are about to get more intense as the Mahora Martial Arts Tournament hits its decisive climax on the 12th and final episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2." Can Touta awaken his ultimate power in time to save his grandfather?

The previous episode may have tossed Touta and his crew into the dark and seemingly hopeless world of Phantasmagoria; that is, a world wherein the Mage of the Beginning, Ialda, reigned supreme.

While it initially seemed that it was only Touta that was transported into this world to witness what looked to be Yukihime's past, it soon became apparent that Yukihime herself, along with Kuromaru, Karin, and Kirie, had been taken captive into the villainous Mage's world to help break Touta.

However, as revealed earlier in the episode, Touta actually came, not just from Negi's genetic code, but from a combination of Negi's and Asuna's genes. And bringing Touta into the Phantasmagoria may have just worked against Ialda's cause after it stirred Asuna's essence within Touta, and she, in turn, told the crew how to defeat the possessed Negi's posse.

She also told her "grandson" that he possessed within himself the power to defeat the Mage of Beginning, and thus save his grandfather from the villainous mage's control. However, he will need to hold out for exactly 37 seconds to give this sleeping power enough time to activate.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Adeat! Everlasting Love!" states that in order for Touta to make it through the 37 seconds he needs to activate his power, he, Yukihime and the rest of their crew will have to work together to stand up against the Ialda-possessed Negi.

However, it seems that something or someone is about to stir things in unexpected ways that could potentially put Touta at a losing end.

Can the clone of two of the most powerful characters from the original "Negi" series possibly be strong enough to defeat a seemingly invincible enemy and thus free his grandfather from its clutches?

"UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.