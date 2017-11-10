'UQ Holder!' Episode 7 Spoilers: Kirie to Demonstrate Innate Skill in 'Reset & Restart'

UQ Holder! Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "UQ Holder!" which is set in the same universe as the 2005 Japanese anime series "Negima! Magister Negi Magi," based on the manga created by Ken Akamtasu.

Who is Kirie Sakurame, and what role will she be playing on the next episodes of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2"?

The blonde girl with glasses, who was shown in several brief instances during the previous episode, may look like she's no more than a harmless 10-year-old girl. However, this is, in fact, far from the truth. Being an immortal and UQ Holder's number 9, Kirie has already had a long life, This is due in part to her magical ability known as Reset & Restart, which also happens to be the title of the upcoming next episode.

The innate ability, Reset & Restart, allows Kirie to rewind time and thus avert such adverse returns like her own death. But in order to do so, she will first need to set a Save Point at present, to which she can return to at any given point in the future. Also, whoever she grabs, she can take along with her with their memories of the previous timeline intact.

And judging by the title of the next episode, it seems that Kirie will be demonstrating just how powerful her innate ability can be. As to what purpose she will do so is still a mystery.

On the other hand, Kuromaru Tokisaka has also been introduced, and Kuromaru is a person who does not have a gender until turning 16. This is because Kuromaru is a part of a tribe of demi-humans born genderless until they choose to either be male or female on their 16th birthday.

Moreover, it seems that whatever decision Kuromaru ultimately makes will depend greatly on their feelings for their friend and companion, Touta Konoe. And while it seems that it will not bother Touta either way, Kuromaru's secret feelings for Touta, and the guy's open admiration for Kuromaru's female disguise, may complicate things.

There is only a rather short time until the currently 14-year-old immortal is 16. Which gender will Kuromaru ultimately choose to be?

"UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.