'UQ Holder!' Episode 8 Spoilers: Will 'Operation: Capture Fate' Be a Success?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "UQ Holder!" which is set in the same universe as the 2005 Japanese anime series "Negima! Magister Negi Magi," based on the manga created by Ken Akamtasu.

The plan to capture Fate Averruncus will be in full swing on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy series, "UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2."

Aptly titled "Operation: Capture Fate," the upcoming episode will pit Tota Konoe against the series' main antagonist. Although this will not be their first meeting, owing to Kirie Sakurame's ability to turn back time, Tota seems rather confident that things will go as planned.

However, the appearance of his friends from back home, with whom he has made a promise to go to Heaven's Pillar together, may just make things more complicated than he would have expected.

On the other hand, will Kirie's idea of capturing Fate using her Reset and Restart ability even work? Currently the 9th member of UQ Holder, Kirie's immortal powers allow her to restart time when she dies by building save points in an earlier timeline to which she can go back.

And since she can take anyone and anything that touches her at that time, she now plans on using this power to trap Fate in the cave underneath the UQ Holder headquarters.

The first time they encountered Fate in Heaven's Pillar, the latter very easily took them all down in order to get to Tota and take the boy, whom he claimed to be his legal property, back to his lair. But can being a little prepared really alter the outcome of this incident?

What new abilities will Fate be using in order to achieve his goal of taking Tota with him? What does he even intend to do with the boy, who happens to be the grandfather of Fate's former comrade, Negi Springfield?

More importantly, what could've turned a man, who used to work on the side of good, into such a villainous character?

"UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.