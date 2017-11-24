'UQ Holder!' Episode 9 Spoilers: What Important Truth Is Yukihime Hiding From Tota?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "UQ Holder!" which is set in the same universe as the 2005 Japanese anime series "Negima! Magister Negi Magi," based on the manga created by Ken Akamtasu.

Tota and company may have succeeded in teleporting Fate to an underground trap beneath their headquarters, but the series' main villain has more cards up his sleeves to play on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "UQ Holder!"

If Fate had been telling the truth at all, it seems that his true purpose for wanting to take Tota captive is to save the boy's grandfather, and Fate's former friend, Negi. Fate claims that he will need the kind an amount of power Tota has in order to accomplish such a feat.

While it's easy to doubt a villain's words, having him expose Tota's closest ally, Yukihime, in a lie only adds to the authenticity of his claim.

Apparently, Negi is still alive, as opposed to what Yukihime has told Tota about his grandfather having died 20 years ago. Moreover, saving him could also mean saving the lives of everyone, not just on Earth, but in the entire solar system as well.

Or so, Fate says, although it is hard to gauge which of his words are true and which ones are mere exaggerations to lure Tota into believing him without a doubt.

Either way, it may be a while before Tota finds out the truth for himself since Yukihime does not seem to want him to know it either. What could Tota's most trusted guardian be hiding that drove her to go as far as to order Kuromaru to destroy the communication spell that allowed Tota to communicate with a holographic projection of his grandfather?

The title for the next episode, "Love, Baths, and Vigorous Exercise," does not give any hint as to whether or not Tota's truths will be revealed. But with the series nearing the final episode of its first season, everything that needs to be revealed may be revealed soon.

"UQ Holder! Mahou Sensei Negima! 2" airs on Mondays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.