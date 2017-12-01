'Urahara' Episode 10 Spoilers: What Is Ebifuruya's Next Move?

Urahara Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Urahara," a collaborative project between Crunchyroll and the Chinese video-sharing site, Bilibili and is based on a webcomic created by Patrick Marcias and Mugi Tanaka.

Now that Rito, Mari, and Kotoko have awakened to their potentials and the true source of their creativity, it's time for their biggest counterattack yet on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Urahara." And it seems that Misa may be joining them soon, too.

While the two previous episodes showed Mari, Kotoko, and Rito lose themselves in Scooper sweets, the three friends are back together again to fight on the same side of justice.

When it looked like there was no hope for Mari and Kotoko to ever regain their old selves, the talking fried shrimp Ebifurutya was able to persuade Rito to embrace what seemed to be the only option left for her — that is, to stuff herself with Scooper sweets and thus kickstart her transformation into a Scooper, the same way that her friends were doing.

Ironically, when she began to lose herself to the Scooper's influence, this served as the trigger that woke Mari and Kotoko out of their trance, just soon enough stop Rito's destructive path and bring their friend back to herself.

Now that they've realized that their worries are not necessarily their realities, they have all resolved to draw strength from each other, so as to be able to wield their own brand of powerful creativity without having to rely on some alien snacks.

The three of them have finally identified the true enemy, and it seems that Ebifurutya is about to get what he deserves. However, the talking fried shrimp still has Misa on his side. Is he about to use the girl, who has previously claimed to be a Scooper, against Rito and her friends? If so, what kind of power is the mysterious girl about to show?

Moreover, will the girls be a match for her now that they have not decided to stop eating Scooper sweets to gain their powers?

And with Misa's resolve seemingly standing on shaky ground after hearing Rito, Mari, and Kotoko's speech about relying on their own strength and the support of their friends, is Ebifuruya about to find himself fighting this battle on his own?

"Urahara" streams online on Wednesdays via AbemaTV. It also airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.