'Urahara' Episode 11 Spoiler: Ebifry to Reveal His True Evil Side?

Urahara Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Urahara," a collaborative project between Crunchyroll and the Chinese video-sharing site, Bilibili and is based on a webcomic created by Patrick Marcias and Mugi Tanaka.

Things just took a surprising turn on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Urahara." How will Misa's latest revelation affect the girls' will to keep fighting for their beloved home when the said beloved home has been nothing but an illusion all along?

The previous episode revealed that Misa is more than just a Scooper, but is actually the alien race's queen, and having spent time with Rito, Mari, and Kotoko, she seemed to have developed quite a fondness for the three girls and their creativity that she'd even go against her guardian, Ebifry, to keep them unharmed.

But what could be more devastating than the realization that the Harajuku that they have been living in and fighting to protect had been the product of their own fantasies all along? Everything and everyone that has ever been on it came from their own minds, created by their own deep desire to bring things back to normal again after the invasion.

Will the girls ever manage to live through such a shocking revelation? The synopsis for the upcoming episode, "Ebifry Runaway," states that Rito, Mari, and Kotoko will struggle to come to terms with the reality that has been revealed to them. If the real world is as good as gone, what awaits them outside of this fantasy?

However, there may still be hope left when the girls start finding genuine things and feelings in all the delusional fakeness, which, in turn, may drive Ebify to reveal his true hostile colors.

What will become of Rito, Mari, and Kotoko now that they have unmasked their true enemy? And which side will Misa ultimately take?

"Urahara" streams online on Wednesdays via AbemaTV. It also airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.