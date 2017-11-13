'Urahara' Episode 7 Spoilers: Are the Girls Turning Into Scoopers?

Urahara Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Urahara," a collaborative project between Crunchyroll and the Chinese video-sharing site, Bilibili and is based on a webcomic created by Patrick Marcias and Mugi Tanaka.

Something's not quite right with Rito, Mari, and Kotoko following the girls' latest battle against a Scooper on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Urahara," and Misa is the only one who knows the reason behind the change that has been happening to their bodies.

It can be recalled that after Kotoko saw random purple marks appearing on her friends' skin, she tried to figure out what was wrong, by examining their blood. However, Misa, for some reason, tampered with the result and made it seem like there was nothing strange going on with the girls' biological composition.

This deed made fans of the series question the mysterious pink-haired girl's true intentions, which may finally be revealed in the next episode.

What did Misa mean when she told the girls that they weren't human anymore? More importantly, why did she seem strangely pleased with this fact? Could this have been her plan all along? Have Rito, Mari, and Kotoko been harboring the enemy in their midst all this time?

One of the latest fan speculations states that Rito and her friends could be turning into Scoopers themselves in order for the aliens to better harvest their creativity. And that on the flipside, Misa could have once been a Scooper that the aliens tried to turn into a human, hoping that, by doing so, she might develop creativity herself.

Misa may well be on her way to answering the show's most crucial questions as she explains what's happening to the girls in the upcoming seventh episode. Could she turn out to be the villain that most fans seem to think she is, could she be something else entirely?

"Urahara" streams online on Wednesdays via AbemaTV. It also airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.