'Urahara' Episode 8 Spoilers: Did Rito Lose Mari and Kotoko for Good?

Urahara Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Urahara," a collaborative project between Crunchyroll and the Chinese video-sharing site, Bilibili and is based on a webcomic created by Patrick Marcias and Mugi Tanaka.

What would become of Rito, Mari, and Kotoko now that it has been revealed that the source of their power has also always been the source of their eventual doom on the Japanese magical girls anime series "Urahara"?

Following Misa's declaration that the girls weren't humans anymore, the not-so-mysterious pink-haired girl went on to reveal that she was, in fact, a Scooper. And it seems that Rito, Mari, and Kotoko are also well on their way to becoming ones themselves.

When the girls defeat a Scooper, the creature gets turned into a shower of sweet treats that the girls would then consume in order to gain the power they need to fight another day. However, as fried shrimp has so blatantly revealed in the previous episode, this power also meant that they were evolving past humanity into a new breed of Scoopers.

Moreover, the Scoopers' ultimate goal has also been revealed, in that, they do not only intend to steal ready-made culture, they also want to take creative minds along with them. But for Rito, Mari, and Kotoko to survive in space, they would need to be turned into Scoopers first, which, in turn, has quite the negative effect on their creativity.

While the girls are slowly losing their humanity, they seem to also be losing their ability to create.

And now that both Mari and Kotoko have given up fighting against their transformation, it is up to Rito to stand her ground and find a way to set things right. But can she still pull her friends out of mindlessly stuffing the Scoopers' sweet treats into their mouths? How will her plan of bringing the three of them back to their shop to manage it help them keep their hold on both their humanities and their creative minds?

Are the Scoopers about to win this battle or will the girls manage to pull themselves together and fight anew, perhaps with an unexpected ally by their side?

"Urahara" streams online on Wednesdays via AbemaTV. It also airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.