'Uruhara' Episode 7 Spoilers: Misa's Secret Revealed?

(Photo: EMT Squared) A screenshot of Misa in "Uruhara."

The previous episode of "Uruhara" ultimately had fans worrying about what lies ahead for the heroes after the revelation that they are changing.

Misa claims that the girls are no longer human, which gave the impression that they are turning into Scoopers. She also went out of her way to make them think everything is as it should be.

Because of this, fans now wonder what Misa really is up to and whether she is really the human she claims to be. "Uruhara" episode 7 is shed some light on this mystery.

It is being speculated Misa is secretly a Scooper all along and that she is trying to make Rito, Mari and Kotoko like them so that they can make use of their creativity without having to steal from other planets.

"Uruhara" episode 7 is expected to reveal a bit more about Misa. If she really is a Scooper, it looks like her bond and growing closeness with the girls did not change her intentions because she had no problem turning them into Scoopers and deceiving them, if that is indeed what is happening here.

There is also the possibility that Misa is not willingly doing all of this and that the Scoopers have leverage over her that fans might learn about in the next episode.

However, a Reddit user suggests that "Uruhara" is unlikely to go down this path because it will be a departure from the happy and light tone it is known for.

Instead, it is speculated that the girls will find middle ground with Rito, Mari and Kotoko agreeing to simply teach Scoopers how to be creative so that they can develop their own crafts enough for them to not just stop stealing but also return everything they took.

Whether or not this will be the case, fans will find out tomorrow at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Fans can also stream "Uruhara" episode 7 tonight on AbemaTV.