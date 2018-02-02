US Envoy To North Korea Says War Is Still An Option

Reuters/Korea News Service North Korea's military personnel parade with a portrait of North Korea's late leader Kim Il-sung in central Pyongyang April 25, 2007.

A US special envoy to North Korea said on Thursday that war is still a valid option when it comes to solving the nuclear standoff with the reclusive state. The statement comes despite the rogue regime's current peaceful disposition towards its neighbor South Korea.

Joseph Yun, speaking to reporters in the Japanese capital, said the United States was seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis. But while diplomacy is still the preferred option, a military solution is still on the table.

"Our policy is very much for the peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear crisis. We've said over and over again that what we want to see is dialogue," Yun said. "Having said that, we also have said that all options are on the table and by all options, it has to include military options."

All is not bleak however because while the US isn't intent on standing down when it comes to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, the prospect of an actual war between the two countries is still far from materializing. "I don't believe we are close to it," Yun stated.

Yun's statements came a day after President Donald Trump said that Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear missiles could soon bring harm to the US homeland. Trump vowed to prevent such an attack from North Korea whose leadership he branded as "depraved."

The two Koreas recently planned conciliatory gestures during the Olympics which South Korea considers an opportunity for meaningful dialogue with its Northern neighbor. The South hopes to relieve tension in the region after a period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Yun said the US welcomes the dialogues between the Koreas. However, he noted that any talks with Washington must include steps that North Korea should take towards denuclearization in addition to the de-escalation of tensions in the region.