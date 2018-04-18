US Leaders, Loved Ones Remember Barbara Bush for Her Strong Advocacy About Family Literacy

Wikimedia Commons / David Valdez Former US First Lady Barbara Bush passed away April 17 at the age of 92.

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush, one of the most loved presidential spouses in modern history, passed away Tuesday, April 17, at the age of 92.

CNN reported early this week that the wife of 41st US President George H.W. Bush opted to return home in Houston, Texas and stay with her family instead of receiving further treatments for her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Grave's disease, and congestive heart failure. The family's spokesperson Jim McGrath told the publication that the late first lady's decision came after a series of hospitalizations that happened recently.

Mrs. Bush, the second woman in American history who became the First Lady, the Second Lady, and the mother of a US president after Abigail Adams, is known for her strong advocacy about the importance of family and universal literacy. She founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989.

During her time as the president's wife in 1990, Mrs. Bush said in her speech in front of the audience during the commencement at the Wellesley College that she chose to focus on promoting literacy because she believes that the nation's problems will be solved if more people could read, write, and understand.

She appealed to parents in her speech to give importance to their kids. "Fathers and mothers, if you have children, they must come first," the mother of six said. "You must read to your children and you must hug your children and you must love your children. Your success as a family, our success as a society, depends not on what happens in the White House but on what happens inside your house," she went on to say.

She also stressed the importance of loving one's children, saying, "You have to love your children unselfishly. That's hard. But it's the only way."

Her husband was with her at the time of her passing. According to an update from the ex-president's chief of staff Jean Becker that McGrath shared on his Twitter post, the former president was devastated when he lost his beloved wife of 73 years.

"He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth," Becker stated, adding, "Obviously this is a very challenging time. But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family."

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, gave this update on the 41st President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pjOKi3szVc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

Her son and 43rd US President George W. Bush also released a statement about her passing, saying that she kept the family on their toes and continued to keep them laughing until the very end.

Other past and present heads of states expressed their condolences for the Bush family. On his Twitter account, 42nd US President Bill Clinton praised her for being a remarkable woman and said that he and his wife Hillary Clinton are mourning for her passing.

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

The 44th US President Barack Obama also released a statement to thank Mrs. Bush for being generous to their family during their stay at the White House and claimed that she was the rock of a family that spent their lives in public service.

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Current US President Donald Trump also said that he and his wife Melania are joining the country in celebrating Mrs. Bush's life, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie sent their deepest condolences to her family.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Her other son and 43rd Governor of Florida, Jeb Bush, on the other hand, expressed his appreciation for the support sent for their family. "Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days," he stated in his Facebook post.