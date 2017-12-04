US Pokemon Online Store Reveals 2017 Christmas Collection

Pokemon Center An image of the Holiday Tree Pikachu Poké Plush from the Joyous Winter Tree Holiday Collection of the US Pokemon Center.

One of the world's most popular media franchises is set to conquer the holiday season with its lineup of cute merchandise.

According to a report from DotEsports, The US Pokemon Center recently unveiled its Joyous Winter Tree Holiday Collection. The collection features a variety of Pokemon-themed items that range from mugs to plushies, and small items like pins and keychains, among others.

Interestingly, the items are based on characters featured on the recently-released "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" games on the Nintendo 3DS. These are Pikachu, Alola Vulpix, and Rockruff. The Holiday Collection is led by the Holiday Tree Pikachu Poké Plush ($22.99). Measuring 8.75 inches, the item features Pikachu clad in holiday tree costume.

For Pokemon fans who are looking to sip a hot cup of coffee during the cold season, there is the Holiday Alolan Vulpix & Rockruff 20 Oz. Mug ($14.95). There is also the Holiday Tree Pikachu, Alolan Vulpix & Rockruff Pokémon Pins (3-Pack) ($19.99), which are perfect for pinning on bags and backpacks.

For people who want their gift-giving to have a touch of Pokemon, there are also the Joyous Winter Tree Holiday Greeting Cards ($17.50). A set includes 12 cards, complete with seals and envelopes. The Holiday Collection will only be available until the end of December.

Meanwhile, "Pokemon GO" developer Niantic Labs recently confirmed that it has raised $200 million in Series B capital. The Wall Street Journal reported that the capital was raised with the help of groups like Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Meritech, Javelin, You & Mr. Jones and NetEase.

In a statement to CNet, Niantic CEO John Hanke said that the money will help in their future AR-related endeavors. "This round enables new strategic opportunities and enhances our ability to make long-term investments in augmented reality and the Niantic real-world platform," Hanke explained.