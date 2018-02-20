US Skater Adam Rippon Candidly Speaks on Body Image Problems

REUTERS/John Sibley Figure Skating – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Training – Gangneung Ice Arena - Gangneung, South Korea – February 8, 2018 - Adam Rippon of the U.S. trains.

Olympics figure skater Adam Rippon has opened up about his past struggles with body image and extreme dieting.

Rippon recently spoke about his issues with his body image, candidly admitting he was once forced to survive with only three slices of bread each day while going through a strict training program.

Rippon, who helped the country secure a bronze medal in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, revealed to The New York Times that he decided to shed weight despite his already-athletic built because of the pressure he felt from the judges. He also mentioned that he is not the only male figure skater who has experienced an eating disorder.

"It makes me dizzy now to think about it," said Rippon, adding, "I looked around and saw my competitors, they're all doing these quads, and at the same time they're a head shorter than me, they're 10 years younger than me and they're the size of one of my legs."

According to Rippon, he decided to share his issues with body image in hopes of encouraging other male competitors to speak about their experiences and maybe bring positive changes in the sport.

Rippon's mother Kelly also said that when her son was just 10, a coach told her that Rippon would never execute senior-level jumps because he had a "heavy bottom." From Pennsylvania, Rippon relocated to Southern California in 2012 where his new coach instructed him to further lose weight.

Years after dealing with body image problems, Rippon has finally moved on to a new program from an Olympic Committee dietician. Its main objective is to complement each athlete's specific genetic gifts while still giving them the nutrients their body needs. For Rippon, he is now able to strengthen his powerful glute and leg muscles without feeling deprived.