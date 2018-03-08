Usher And Wife Grace Miguel Confirm Separation

Reuters/Pierre Albouy After two years of marriage, Usher and Grace Miguel have decided to call it quits.

Usher and wife Grace Miguel have confirmed their divorce.

After more than two years of marriage, Usher and his former manager have decided to end their relationship. They announced their decision through a joint statement obtained by People Magazine.

"After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives," the couple wrote.

Aside from being married for two years, the couple has already been together for almost 10 years.

"The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward," the couple added in their statement.

Reportedly, the cause for the split was because Usher did not want to have children with Miguel. Miguel had reportedly wanted to have a surrogate child while Usher was only open to getting a child through adoption.

The R&B star Usher marriage to Miguel was revealed through a photo Miguel posted on Instagram of the two in Cuba. Usher had a gold band on his finger in the photo.

The Grammy-award winning singer confirmed their secret wedding in Cuba on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" two years ago.

"I have an incredible partner and manager," Usher had also previously told Billboard in October 2014. The singer was thankful that Miguel had helped him get through difficult circumstances in both his life and his career.

Usher and Miguel started dating months after Usher and his personal stylist, Tameka Foster, got divorced. The two had been married from 2007 to 2009. The couple has two sons together, 9-year-old Naviyd Ely Raymond and 10-year-old Usher Raymond.

Usher had said that his marriage with Foster would not work out because he and Foster were too different. But, the singer had also said that he loved Foster as a mother to his two children.