Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Diagnosed With a Bone Bruise in Knee, Will Miss Four to Six Weeks

(Photo: Reuters/Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a call during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Smart Home Arena, April 12, 2017.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is going to be sidelined for at least a month due to a knee injury.

The team has announced that Gobert is expected to miss four to six weeks of action while he recovers from a bone bruise in his right knee. He will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Fortunately, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results revealed no structural damage.

"I was feeling a little sore. I know that my ligaments were fine, so it was just pain," Gobert said, via the Deseret News. "It feels better than it looked on the video," he added.

Last season's blocks leader sustained the injury after Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters dived into his knee while he was attempting to corral a loose ball in the third quarter of their matchup on Friday. Gobert limped off the court after he got hurt, and after the game, he said that he thought Waiters lost balance intentionally to injure him.

"I think it was a dirty play, but no matter what the most important thing is to keep getting better and to win tomorrow," Gobert stated, according to the Deseret News.

"He just dove right into my knee. Kind of like the same thing that happened before on my MCL so my knee just went inside and kind of popped inside and back out," he continued.

Of course, Waiters denied that he did it on purpose and he said he was just going after the ball when that happened. Well, it was clearly a reckless move, but he probably didn't want to hurt anyone on purpose when he went for the ball.

In any case, Derrick Favors will have to step up and he will man the middle while Gobert is sidelined Thabo Sefolosha is expected to get the start at forward alongside Joe Ingles.