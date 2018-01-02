Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert to Miss Two More Weeks With a Bone Bruise and Left PCL sprain

(Photo: Reuters/Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the second half at Toyota Center, Jan. 7, 2016.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has already missed a big chunk of the 2017 season due to injuries, but he will have to sit on the sidelines for at least two more weeks while he continues to deal with a bone bruise and a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee.

The Jazz made the announcement on Saturday, Dec. 30, after he was evaluated by the team's medical staff.

"Rudy's working and trying to get back, there's nothing that his teammates or myself can do to accelerate that," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said, via the Deseret News.

"We see him every day. He's been great about staying connected to the team, but having an advent calendar isn't the answer," he continued.

"It's going to be when it is and we'll be glad to have him back when we do, but I don't think there's a sense that 'Oh, if we had Rudy then we may have'... that's not the right way to approach it," he added.

Last season's blocks leader is showing progress in his recovery, but for now, the Jazz will have to play without their defensive anchor for a couple more weeks.

Gobert got injured after teammate Derrick Favors fell into his leg in the opening minutes of their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 15. The 2017 All-Defensive First Team center also sat out 11 games earlier in the season after he sustained a right tibia contusion.

Gobert has only played in 18 games this season, and he is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game in under 30 minutes a game. He's also shooting 59.8 percent from the field and 68.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Favors has moved to the starting center position in his absence. Ekpe Udoh is also seeing significant minutes off the bench.