Utah Jazz NBA Trade Rumors: Rodney Hood, Alec Burks, Joe Johnson on the Trading Block

Forward Derrick Favors may not be the only player on the roster who's likely on the move as the Utah Jazz look to shake things up before the trade deadline.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones, Rodney Hood, Alec Burks and Joe Johnson have been mentioned as possible trade pieces as well.

Hood is easily the most productive of the aforementioned players and the Jazz wanted him to become one of the focal points of the offense after Gordon Hayward left last summer. However, he has taken a back seat lately due to the emergence of rookie Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz and Hood failed to come to terms on an extension earlier in the season, so he's set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Hood is averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in under 29 minutes a game this season, and he's shooting 40.9 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three-point range, and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Burks should also draw some interest in the trade market as a role player who has the ability to play multiple positions.

At 36, Johnson's best days are behind him, but he can still be productive off the bench and his contract is going to expire by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Favors spoke with reporters after Wednesday's shootaround in Sacramento and he said it's really not hard to tune out the outside chatter.

"We can't pay attention to it," Favors said, via the Salt Lake Tribune.

"We have to let them do all of the talking, the reporters, the fans, the people on twitter. We can't pay attention to it. We see it. Everyone has their trade ideas. But for me, I try not to pay attention. If [a trade happens] it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm going to play hard regardless," he continued.